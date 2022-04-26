Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ENZ stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

