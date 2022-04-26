Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
