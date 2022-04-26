EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.94.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.