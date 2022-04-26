EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

EPR opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

