EQT (EQT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EQT (NYSE: EQT):

4/22/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $60.00.

4/21/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $58.00.

4/11/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EQT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EQT stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

