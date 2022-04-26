Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.