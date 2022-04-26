Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.
EQX stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
