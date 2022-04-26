Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

