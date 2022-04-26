Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.88.

TSE:EQB traded down C$1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$59.86. 54,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,981. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$59.86 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. Analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

