Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

