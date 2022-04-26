Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dover Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dover in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. Dover has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

