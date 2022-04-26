Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

EWBC opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

