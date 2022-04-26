Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Green Impact Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GIP opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$155.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.00.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.