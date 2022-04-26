Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Green Impact Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.
