Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WJX. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax stock opened at C$19.54 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$18.73 and a 52 week high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$420.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

