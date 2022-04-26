Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

