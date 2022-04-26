Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 25th (AAP, AUY, CNK, CSTR, CVCY, CWST, DOV, ESSA, FCCO, FIBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 25th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

