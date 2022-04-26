Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (AANNF, EKTAY, EPOKY, HLFFF, MPFRF, OTGLY, PHG, SEPJF, SSEZY, VIVHY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 79 to SEK 69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 218 to SEK 215. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 205.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.60 ($1.72) to €1.78 ($1.91).

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 225.00 to 156.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61).

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77).

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

