Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (AANNF, EKTAY, EPOKY, HLFFF, MPFRF, OTGLY, PHG, SEPJF, SSEZY, VIVHY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 79 to SEK 69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from SEK 218 to SEK 215. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 205.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.60 ($1.72) to €1.78 ($1.91).

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 225.00 to 156.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61).

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 1,860 ($23.71) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77).

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

