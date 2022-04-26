Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 26th (ABR, AMWD, AVNS, BRC, CIM, CLDT, COHU, CTSDF, DOC, DOOR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 26th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avanos’ strength in core Chronic Care arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Continued strong demand for Digestive Health products and improvements in Interventional Pain solutions bode well. Robust sales of NeoMed are impressive. Continued focus on Research and Development (R&D) and a robust product suite augur well. Introduction of PainBlock Pro and Avanos’ expansion into the ASC are other highlights. A solid solvency position is an added plus. Avanos’ fourth-quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the year-over-year fall in the Pain Management arm and lower volume in Respiratory Health products are worrying. Lower elective procedures, which led to an expected lower volume in Acute Pain products, are disappointing. Gross margin contraction remains a woe. Over the past year, Avanos has underperformed its industry.”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Display is witnessing solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Recovery in OLED-based panel adoption across the automotive market and rebound in the smartphone domain are positives. The company’s strong patent portfolio helps drive royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from the acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. Its quarterly dividend payout ability is noteworthy. However, it continues to face pandemic-triggered disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Increasing expenses are expected to weigh on the margins. Significant customer concentration from a few customers remains a persistent overhang. It has substantial operations outside the United States. Hence, volatility in foreign exchange is another concern. Shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

