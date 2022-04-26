Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.16.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

