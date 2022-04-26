Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ELS stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,861. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

