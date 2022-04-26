Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
