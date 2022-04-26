Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

EQR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. 1,397,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

