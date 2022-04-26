Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,601. The company has a market cap of $188.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Escalade by 225.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

