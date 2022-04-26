Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

