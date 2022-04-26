Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,953. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.