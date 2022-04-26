Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 27.34%.
Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
