Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.