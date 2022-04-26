ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWH opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.