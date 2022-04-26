ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.