essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Mark Furness Acquires 20,934 Shares

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) insider Mark Furness bought 20,934 shares of essensys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,677.96 ($25,080.24).

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Furness purchased 200,000 shares of essensys stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($188,631.15).

essensys stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Tuesday. essensys plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.55 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($3.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of £61.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of essensys in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

