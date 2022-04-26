Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.770-$14.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.550 EPS.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

