Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.74. 272,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.27.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.