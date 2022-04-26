Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

