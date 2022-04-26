Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies has set its Q3 guidance at $1.55-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.43-$7.58 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EL opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.
In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
