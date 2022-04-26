Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given New €12.20 Price Target at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from €11.70 ($12.58) to €12.20 ($13.12) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

