Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on System1 (NYSE:SST)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. System1 has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.
System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.