Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. 1,690,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,626. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Everi has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after buying an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.