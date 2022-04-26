Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53.
In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.