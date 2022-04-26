EVgo (EVGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EVgo (NYSE: EVGO) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2022 – EVgo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00.

4/21/2022 – EVgo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

4/21/2022 – EVgo is now covered by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EVgo is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2022 – EVgo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

4/6/2022 – EVgo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

3/31/2022 – EVgo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

3/24/2022 – EVgo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 24,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Get EVgo Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.