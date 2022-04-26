EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

