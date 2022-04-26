Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,326 shares of company stock valued at $861,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.