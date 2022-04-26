Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evolus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolus by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

