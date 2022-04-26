Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.43 ($34.87).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €24.76 ($26.62) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($35.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.33.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.