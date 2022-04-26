Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.70 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €34.70 ($37.31) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.34 ($34.78).

Shares of EVK traded down €0.49 ($0.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.76 ($26.62). 583,170 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.65 and its 200 day moving average is €27.33. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

