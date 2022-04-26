Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

