Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

