eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 14,544 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,545,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 1,330,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,731. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

