eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $53,360.64 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 1,330,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

