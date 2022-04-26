Expedia Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $186.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.06. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

