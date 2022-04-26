Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

