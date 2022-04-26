Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “As Expeditors uses more charters to meet customer demand, higher airfreight services revenues drive growth of the company. Airfreight Services segment revenues increased 58.4% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are encouraging. During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. The company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform has boosted its online LTL shipping platform, Koho. However, escalating operating expenses (up 69.1% year over year in 2021) pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages are other challenges for the company. Expeditors’ declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

EXPD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.95. 11,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,897. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

