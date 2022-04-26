Experian’s (EXPN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.10) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($47.80) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($40.87).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,823 ($35.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,886 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($47.02).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

