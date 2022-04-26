Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.700-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.70-$7.95 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $208.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

