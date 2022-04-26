EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,279. The company has a market cap of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.18. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.